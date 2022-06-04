Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $24,812.40 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $24,812.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30.

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,205,501.96.

Shares of POSH opened at $11.12 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $56,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Poshmark by 565.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after buying an additional 1,427,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the fourth quarter worth $16,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.