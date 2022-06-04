Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.78 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of INTA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 83,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,120. Intapp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $36,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435. 45.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

