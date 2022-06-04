Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 6,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,457,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $229,566,000 after acquiring an additional 215,500 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Intel by 847.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 522,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,893,000 after acquiring an additional 467,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.54.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

