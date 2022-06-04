Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Up to $27.19

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $28.03. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 98 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth $487,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.