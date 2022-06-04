International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.25.

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.93.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

