Internet of People Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (IOP)

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030916 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Internet of People

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Internet of People

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

