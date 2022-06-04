Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 6th (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 180.40% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.57%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.14%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IVR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 916,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 683,985 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 124,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 671,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.