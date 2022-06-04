Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 111,727 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 56,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

