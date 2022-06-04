Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RPG stock opened at $164.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $147.19 and a 12-month high of $223.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.