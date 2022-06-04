Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0494 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.