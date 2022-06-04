Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £36,249.15 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.11), for a total transaction of £36,249.15 ($45,861.78).

Ciaran Whelan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of Investec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.81), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,599,386.94).

Shares of Investec Group stock opened at GBX 480.60 ($6.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 479.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 436.80. Investec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 261.90 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 541.40 ($6.85).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

