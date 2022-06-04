iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,102,000 after buying an additional 718,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 22,042 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.43. 69,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,673. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

