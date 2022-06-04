iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN stock opened at $153.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $138.81 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.