iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873,805 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 24.2% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $619,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.56. 291,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,208. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.