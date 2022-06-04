iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.06 and last traded at C$32.06. Approximately 2,662,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,023,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.59.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.40.
About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU)
