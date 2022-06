iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$32.06 and last traded at C$32.06. Approximately 2,662,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,023,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.40.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

About iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.