iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

