IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of ISO opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. IsoPlexis has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IsoPlexis by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IsoPlexis by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,114 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IsoPlexis by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

