J Kevin Willis Sells 4,235 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $107.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $111.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

