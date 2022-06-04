Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will post sales of $383.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $408.30 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $269.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.98.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JACK traded up $2.92 on Monday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

