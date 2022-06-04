Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $383.24 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) will post sales of $383.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $408.30 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $269.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.98.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JACK traded up $2.92 on Monday, reaching $70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,966. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.