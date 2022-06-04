Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.05% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $986,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after buying an additional 641,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 783,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,088,000 after buying an additional 123,228 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 638.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 114,937 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,432,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of J opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day moving average is $135.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

