Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) is Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,000 shares during the quarter. Janus International Group comprises 4.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.28% of Janus International Group worth $23,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $41,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,972,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,835,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,667,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,043,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 31.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

