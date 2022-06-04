Jason W. Reese Acquires 6,291 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 6,291 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,161.31. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,316,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,996.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
