Jason W. Reese Acquires 6,291 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese bought 6,291 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,161.31. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,316,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,401,996.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

