JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -187.50%.

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,316,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,898,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,046,000 after acquiring an additional 644,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

