Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.74) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

FRA SHA opened at €5.96 ($6.41) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($12.15) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($18.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.34.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

