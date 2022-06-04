Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $35.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

