Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,760,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.