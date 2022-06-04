JMP Securities Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,450.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $3,600.00 to $3,450.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $2,825.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,752.37.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,447.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,025.20 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,693.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3,035.50.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 24.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

