JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KIDS. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.75 million, a P/E ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

