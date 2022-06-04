JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $6.36 on Friday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.66 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.04%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

