JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $6.36 on Friday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.66 million, a PE ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.04%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
About JOANN (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
