John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PDT opened at $15.51 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

