John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE PDT opened at $15.51 on Friday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
