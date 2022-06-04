Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.10. 342,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 2.08. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.45, for a total value of $992,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,268 shares of company stock worth $2,086,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.