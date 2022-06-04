Kava.io (KAVA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $147.08 Million

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00077199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00257316 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029470 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000203 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.