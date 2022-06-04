Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,053 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $31,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 261,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,268,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 822,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after purchasing an additional 320,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kellogg by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,632,000 after purchasing an additional 148,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE K opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

