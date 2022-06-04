KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). KemPharm reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KMPH opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 32.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

