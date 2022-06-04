Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.25

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.70 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00300800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00072805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00066883 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,127,279 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

