KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.67

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.67 and traded as high as C$10.79. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.76, with a volume of 3,234 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$102.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.67.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$398.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$408.45 million. Equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

