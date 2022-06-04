Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $14.74 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

