Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Get Kubota alerts:

Shares of KUBTY stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kubota has a twelve month low of $81.60 and a twelve month high of $119.53.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.