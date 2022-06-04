La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of LCMRF stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. La Comer has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $1.90.
About La Comer (Get Rating)
