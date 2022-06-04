La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of LCMRF stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. La Comer has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Get La Comer alerts:

About La Comer (Get Rating)

La Comer, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarkets in Mexico. Its supermarkets offer perishables, fruits and vegetables, groceries, etc. It also sells its products online though La Comer en tu Casa, a digital platform. In addition, the company leases real estate. La Comer, SAB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La Comer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Comer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.