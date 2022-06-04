Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Trading 33.3% Higher

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 83,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 36,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Mines from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

