Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LANC. Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.50.

LANC stock opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.71. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $1,056,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

