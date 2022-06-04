Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 53,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$6.06 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Get Latin Metals alerts:

About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.