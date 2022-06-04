LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

LCNB stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. LCNB has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

In related news, Director William H. Kaufman purchased 3,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 8,158 shares of company stock worth $133,876 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter worth about $228,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LCNB by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LCNB by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LCNB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LCNB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

