Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.07

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.07 and traded as low as $22.90. Leatt shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 4,385 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.