Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider John Kingman Acquires 643 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider John Kingman purchased 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,107.00).
LGEN opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.23) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.94.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.
About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
