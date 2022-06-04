Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider John Kingman Acquires 643 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider John Kingman purchased 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,107.00).

LGEN opened at GBX 255.60 ($3.23) on Friday. Legal & General Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

LGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($5.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.11) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.34).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

