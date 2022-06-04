Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

LQDA stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $357,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,152,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,815,409.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Lippe purchased 29,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,538.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,065,133 shares of company stock worth $10,395,378 in the last 90 days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

