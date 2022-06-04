Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

LAC traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.54. 1,983,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,416. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $11,503,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

