Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.70.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.
LAC traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.54. 1,983,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,416. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $11,503,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
