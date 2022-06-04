Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LRFC stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 100.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter worth $542,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at about $815,000. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

