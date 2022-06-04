Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

