Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys Shares of 3,616 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

Shares of SRE opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.26 and a 200 day moving average of $146.34. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

